Ocean pollution warning expanded to include Silver Strand and Coronado following Monday's storm

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Additional influxes of storm-driven sewage out of Baja California prompted authorities Tuesday to expand an earlier border-area ocean pollution warning to include the shorelines of the Silver Strand and Coronado.

Contamination carried into the surf via the Tijuana River following recent rains has drifted to the north past Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Imperial Beach, according to the County Department of Environmental Health.

Signs warning of contamination hazards will stand in all the affected areas until follow-up testing deems them safe again for recreational uses, the DEH advised.