Lake Poway closed Wednesday for storm damage repairs

POWAY (KUSI) — Lake Poway will be closed for all activities on Wednesday March 1. City crews will be assessing storm damage and making necessary repairs to ensure safe trail and park conditions.

The Lake will be closed at Lake Poway Road. During the closure, there will be no fishing, boating, hiking or other activities at the lake. The park and trails will reopen once safe conditions are restored. Blue Sky Ecological Preserve also remains closed while city staff complete repairs.

For up to date information, follow @cityofpoway on Twitter. You do not need an account to search City of Poway.