Temperatures warm in San Diego as skies clear

Temperatures warm in San Diego as skies clear

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Sunny skies and warm temperatures have returned to San Diego and are expected to last.

Morning clouds will hang over San Diego's coastlines, but once they clear expect plenty of sunshine. Clear skies and sunshine are expected for the next week.

Temperatures may be 10 degrees above average for this time of year Wednesday. Temperatures will increase as the week progresses, with cooler temperatures over the weekend.

High temperatures in San Diego County are expected to be 60 to 65 degrees at the beaches,69 to 74 inland, around 72 in the western valleys , 62 to 67 near the foothills, 53 to 62 in the mountains and around 70 in the deserts.

