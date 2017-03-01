Lake Poway trails closed to assess storm damage - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Lake Poway trails closed to assess storm damage

Posted: Updated:

POWAY (KUSI) — Lake Poway and the Blue Sky Ecological Preserve remained closed for a second day as city crews assessed if repair was necessary due to damage caused by recent storms.

Heavy rainfall pushed the water level at Lake Poway close to its spillover point and out a nearly 100-foot wide concrete spillway designed to divert excess water into the canyon below. 

City staffers monitored the lake throughout Tuesday and worried that it could pour over the spillway overnight or Wednesday. However, the inflow rate of
water into the reservoir slowed and no spillover had occurred as of late Wednesday morning, the city's Rene Carmichael said.

"We are hopeful that the rate of water flowing in decreases and we're able to avoid the water level rising to the spillway,'' Carmichael said.

If the lake does spill over, water would flow into a canyon north of the Lake Poway Dam, through parts of the Blue Sky Ecological Reserve, under Old Coach Road, along Thomson Creek adjacent to Maderas Golf Course and ultimately into Lake Hodges, according to the city.

The last time water flowed over the spillway was in 1997, and there were no injuries and no property damage.

Access to Lake Poway was cut off at Lake Poway Road, and nearby hiking trails and the Blue Sky Ecological Preserve were closed. They will remain closed until city crews can assess the storm damage and make necessary repairs.

The dam at Lake Poway remains structurally sound, according to city officials.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.