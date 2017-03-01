Driver killed in crash following brief National City pursuit - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Driver killed in crash following brief National City pursuit

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) — A driver was killed in a crash at the end of a brief pursuit by police early Wednesday in National City.

Police attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling southbound near the 3100 block of East Plaza Blvd. just after 2 a.m. when the driver of the sedan took off, according to National City police Sgt. Wade Walters. A brief police pursuit ensued and the officer briefly lost sight of the sedan.

A few minutes later, the officer came upon a crash involving the same vehicle in the 1900 block of East 16th Street. The crash caused a chain reaction that damaged at least four vehicles parked along East 16th Street, Wilson said. One truck lost its load of poles, which scattered throughout the street.

Firefighters and medics responded to the scene. Life saving measures were initiated but the driver died at the scene, according to police. 

No other injuries were reported.

National City Traffic Department took over the investigation Wednesday morning. East 16th Street was closed between Grove Street and Palm Avenue following the crash, according to National City police. The scene had not been cleared as of 7:30 a.m. while the investigation continued. 

It was unclear if drugs or alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash. 

