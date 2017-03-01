Ashes-to-go provided around San Diego for Ash Wednesday - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Ashes-to-go provided around San Diego for Ash Wednesday

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Saint Paul's Cathedral is offering ashes-to-go for patrons who cannot make it to a service on Ash Wednesday to mark the beginning of Lent. 

“Ashes-to-Go is about bringing spirit, belief, and belonging out from behind church doors, and into the places where we go every day," according to their website. "It’s a simple event with deep meaning, drawing on centuries of tradition and worship to provide a contemporary moment of grace."

Ashes-to-go will be available at the following locations:

  • Courthouse/Hall of Justice (8:15 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)
  • City College - 16th and C St. (8:15 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)
  • Downtown - 6th and B ST (8:15 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)
  • City Hall (7:45 a.m.  - 10:30 a.m.)
  • San Diego Zoo (8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.)
  • Hillcrest Ralph's/Starbucks (8:15 a.m.  - 10:30 a.m.)
  • Downtown Broadway & Kettner (8:15 a.m.  - 10:30 a.m.)
  • Starbucks 5th & Laurel (8:15 a.m.  - 10:30 a.m.)

For more information visit their website

