Expedited applications now available in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The city of San Diego will begin offering expedited processing of U.S. passport applications Wednesday, according to the City Clerk's
office.

The city resumed offering standard passport applications at City Hall in 2013, following a four-year layoff. Expedited processing, which cuts the turnaround time from 4-6 weeks to 2-3 weeks, was not available until Wednesday, however.

U.S. citizens planning international travel can book appointments to apply for their passports online or by calling the City Clerk's Passport Services line at (619) 533-4000.

Appointment hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., in the first floor lobby of the City Administration Building, 202 C St. Walk-ins are accepted Tuesday-Thursday between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Passport forms, passport fees, information on how to apply and more can be found on the Department of State's official website for passport and travel  information.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

