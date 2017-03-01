Tree blocks Rancho Bernardo roadways, knocks out electrical box - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Tree blocks Rancho Bernardo roadways, knocks out electrical box



RANCHO BERNARDO (KUSI) — A tree fell across a roadway in Rancho Bernardo Wednesday, knocking an electrical box and blocking traffic lanes.

Crews were working to clear the fallen tree near the intersection of Pomerado and Rancho Bernardo roads just after 11 a.m. The tree was blocking two traffic lanes and damaged an electrical box, according to San Diego police.

San Diego Gas and Electric was on scene to asses the damage. According to their website, 118 people were without power at 11:30 a.m. in the Rancho Bernardo area.

No injuries have been reported.

