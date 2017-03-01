Councilmember Alvarez, Mayor Dedina to take action against sewage contamination from Tijuana

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — City council members are expected to meet Thursday to take action against a massive sewage spill that is contaminating southern San Diego beaches.

San Diego political and environmental leaders are encouraging the public to write letters to pressure federal officials to investigate the spill ahead of a 6:30 p.m. meeting of the International Boundary and Water Commission's U.S. Section Citizens Forum. The commission implements water treaties between the U.S. and Mexico, and settles disputes that might arise.

One of the items on the agenda is a report on tracking the flow of solid waste across the border.

For two weeks, a massive sewage spill on the Mexican side of the border has dumped over 143 million gallons of raw sewage into the Pacific Ocean, heavily polluting the Tijuana River Valley and beaches in southern San Diego.

Contamination carried into the surf via the Tijuana River following recent rains has drifted to the north past Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Imperial Beach, according to the County Department of Environmental Health.

The stench of raw sewage was widespread and consistently being reported with nothing but silence in response from authorities on both sides of the border. Their inaction has put the health of many impacted communities at risk.

Council member Alvarez and Mayor Dedina have reached out to federal officials on both sides of the border to hold those responsible accountable.

The meeting at 301 Caspain Way is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. Council members are encouraging the public to come at 5:30 p.m. to write letters to federal officials.