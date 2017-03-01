SD law enforcement searches for suspect wanted in connection to identity, credit card thefts

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 35-years-old, standing 5’8” tall

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public's help to locate an unknown suspect wanted in connection with stolen credit cards and identity theft that occurred in Solana Beach.

On February 22, 2017, between 2:55 p.m. and 3:20 p.m., an unknown suspect took $150 in cash and four credit cards from a wallet that was inside of a purse in an unlocked vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle parked her car at St. John’s Academy, located at 623 S. Nardo Ave., in Solana Beach. She returned to her car at about 3:20, went to get something from her wallet, and noticed that the items were missing.

Do you recognize this man or his cap? He's wanted in connection w/ a car burglary I.D.Theft Case in @CitySolanaBeach https://t.co/s43fk6loFG pic.twitter.com/hNWTp3ywVG — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) March 2, 2017

On February 22, 2017, between 3:30 p.m. and 3:35 p.m. the suspect used one of the victim’s credit cards and purchased about $4500 in gift cards and miscellaneous items at the Target, located at 8251 Mira Mesa Blvd. in San Diego.

Suspect Description:

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 35-years-old, standing 5’8” tall. He was last seen wearing what appears to be automotive “mechanic” style attire. He had a blue baseball cap with a yellow logo, black jacket, light blue button-down shirt, blue khaki pants and dark gray work boots.

If you recognize the suspect call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at (760) 966-3500 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anonymous email and text messages can be sent in via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

