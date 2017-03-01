SD law enforcement searches for suspect wanted in connection to - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SD law enforcement searches for suspect wanted in connection to identity, credit card thefts

Posted: Updated:
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 35-years-old, standing 5’8” tall The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 35-years-old, standing 5’8” tall

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public's help to locate an unknown suspect wanted in connection with stolen credit cards and identity theft that occurred in Solana Beach.

On February 22, 2017, between 2:55 p.m. and 3:20 p.m., an unknown suspect took $150 in cash and four credit cards from a wallet that was inside of a purse in an unlocked vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle parked her car at St. John’s Academy, located at 623 S. Nardo Ave., in Solana Beach. She returned to her car at about 3:20, went to get something from her wallet, and noticed that the items were missing.

On February 22, 2017, between 3:30 p.m. and 3:35 p.m. the suspect used one of the victim’s credit cards and purchased about $4500 in gift cards and miscellaneous items at the Target, located at 8251 Mira Mesa Blvd. in San Diego.

Suspect Description:
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 35-years-old, standing 5’8” tall. He was last seen wearing what appears to be automotive “mechanic” style attire. He had a blue baseball cap with a yellow logo, black jacket, light blue button-down shirt, blue khaki pants and dark gray work boots.

If you recognize the suspect call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at (760) 966-3500 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anonymous email and text messages can be sent in via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.
 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.