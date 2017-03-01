Women in law enforcement honored by San Diego Police Foundation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Three outstanding women in San Diego law enforcement were honored Wednesday. All three honorees were singled out for their achievements in a profession that hasn't been a traditional path for women.

Every year, the San Diego Police Foundation holds a fundraising luncheon to celebrate the courage, dedication and commitment of leaders in law enforcement.

Women in blue is not a wardrobe choice, but a career choice.

For Roxanne Cahill, it's a choice that began 23 years ago when she was just 20 years old.

Cahill was one of the three women honored at the luncheon at the Marriott Marquis in San Diego. Cahill works as as administrator in the police department's 911 communication's center.

Part of her responsibilities include the training of new dispatchers.

Congratulations Chief Albrektsen, Administrator Cahill & Agent Vasskez honored @sdpolicefdtn Women in Blue lunch I was proud to give keynote pic.twitter.com/0P9gA91doD — Shelley Zimmerman (@ChiefZimmerman) March 2, 2017

Honors also went to Aida Vasquez, a supervisory special agent who works for the U.S. Customs Service.

She heads a special investigations group that tackles cases of human trafficking.

Sandra Albrektsen has worked for more than 30 years in the San Diego Police Department, in nearly every unit.

For 20 years, Albreksten taught at the police academy.

In a career that began at age 16 doing clerical work in the crime lab, Albreksten has risen steadily through the ranks. She just recently became an assistant chief.

Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said these women should inspire others who want to enter a field that's still dominated by men.

One of three honorees receiving accolades at the Women in Blue awards luncheon. Congrats to Asst. Chief Sandy Albrektsen @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/k4zKB7fHJ6 — Sasha Foo KUSI (@SashaFooKUSI) March 1, 2017

Zimmerman, who received the first award for Women in Blue seven years ago, will be retiring from the department next year.

She's just one of two women police chiefs in the nation's 20 largest cities.

These trail blazers are eager to show other women the path forward.

As in a lot of big cities, there have been increased efforts to recruit and hire more women and minorities.

At this time, women make up about 16 percent of the officers in the San Diego Police Department.