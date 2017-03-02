Carlsbad Flower Fields open through Mother's Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Carlsbad Flower Fields opened Wednesday and every year, the fields attract an estimated 150,000 people.

It is without a doubt a spectacular view. The nearly 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers that make up the fields sit close enough for you to see the ocean.

Fred Clarke, who manages the fields, explained how the recent storms have put a small damper on the harvesting, but there's nothing to worry about.

"The weather has been good to us with all these rains that we've had but it's also been cloudy because it's been rainy so we're 5-7 days behind were we have been historically," Clarke said. "But because of that beautiful rainfall, the crop is coming in as good as I've ever seen in my 11 years."

There's a lot of history here. The flower fields were started in the 1920s by the Ecke Family.

"The hillsides that we're standing on were once planted with Poinsettias which use to be a cut flower crop. In the 50s it transitions into being a potted flowering plant," Clarke said.

Today, the Carlsbad Flower Fields is the largest producer of Ranunculus, a popular flower despite not having a fragrance.

Ranunculus not only have a vase life of two weeks, they also come in 13 vibrant colors.

Right now, the harvesters are out cutting bunches of flowers on the north field. 70 million Ranunculus will bloom here, more surprising is that only 7 million will be cut.

"Count up 7 million of anything and you realize that's quite a bit. It takes 6 days a week, 8 hours a day to get those 7 million flowers in our season," Clarke said.

The season will last through Mother's Day and there's plenty more to do at the fields other than see the flowers.

From taking a ride on an antique tractor and wagon, courtesy of the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum, to getting around the Sweat Pea Maze, to checking out the new tent setup where you can learn the history of the flower fields.