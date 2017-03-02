Gusty winds could cause additional storm damage Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Gusty Santa Ana will continue whipping through parts of San Diego County Thursday morning, but should subside late afternoon.

A National Weather Service wind advisory for the mountains and valleys is set to expire at 4 p.m. Forecasters said the strong winds would produce occasional gusts of 40 to 60 miles per hour through this afternoon.

The wind may lead to minor property damage and difficult travel conditions along mountain pass routes on Interstate 8, according to the NWS. Drivers were asked to use extra caution in the affected areas.

Temperatures are expected to be warm and conditions dry and sunny Thursday. High temperatures are expected to be 68 to 73 degrees at the beaches up to 76 inland, 74 to 79 in the western valleys, 68 to 73 near the foothills, 57 to 67 in the mountains and around 74 in the deserts.