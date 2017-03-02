Update: Officers involved in fatal San Marcos shooting identified

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) — 3/6/2017 — The deputies involved in a fatal shooting in San Marcos have been identified as Brian Bloomberg and Matthew Shull.

Deputy Bloomberg fired the handgun and Deputy Shull fired the less-lethal shotgun. Deputy Bloomberg is currently assigned to the San Marcos Station and has been employed with the San Diego Sheriff's Department for ten years.

Deputy Shull is currently assigned to the San Marcos Station and has been employed with the San Diego Sheriff's Department for two years.

3/2/2017 — A home burglary suspect armed with a bat was shot by a Sheriff's deputy in a gated San Marcos community Thursday morning.

A family called Sheriff's deputies around 3 a.m. Thursday to report an intruder with a baseball bat in their home in the 600 block of Edgewater Drive, according to San Diego Sheriff's spokesperson Ryan Keim. Deputies responded to the gated Silver Crest community near Cal State San Marcos.

Shots were fired by at least one Sheriff's deputy and the suspect was struck, Keim said. Details leading up to the shooting were unclear.

Medics were called to perform lifesaving measures but the suspect was pronounced dead.

No deputies were injured, according to San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Edgewater Drive was closed during the investigation. The investigation was ongoing as of 7 a.m.