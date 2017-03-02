Read Across America events celebrate Dr. Seuss birthday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Read Across America events are being held in schools and libraries across the country to celebrate not only the power of reading, but Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel's 113th birthday.

Council member Chris Cate and other community leaders will join students dressed up as their favorite Dr. Seuss characters at Walker Elementary School in San Diego Thursday morning for an assembly to highlight reading.

Cate will then tour three libraries in his San Diego district — Balboa, Mira Mesa and Kearny Mesa Libraries — to present donations totaling $5,910.

Davila Day School in Chula Vista where Deaf and hearing-impaired students from Davila Day School in Chula Vista will tell stories using American Sign Language as part of "Read Across America." A parade begins at 8:45 a.m. and the event goes until 10 a.m.

UC San Diego celebrates Dr. Seuss' birthday in front of the campus library that bears his name.

Festivities that begin at noon will include a giant inflatable Cat in the Hat as well as free cake and Seussian musical entertainment by The Teeny Tiny Pit Orchestra.

UCSD is also showcasing materials from its Dr. Seuss collection. The Geisel Library in 1991 became the official repository for his original works, and the collection now includes more than 15,000 drawings, sketches, manuscript drafts, books, notebooks, photographs and memorabilia.

Geisel was born March 2, 1904, in Springfield, Massachusetts, and first used the pen name Dr. Seuss on a cartoon in the Saturday Evening Post in 1927.

His first book, "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," was published 10 years later — after 27 rejections. After World War II, he moved to La Jolla and penned classics like "Green Eggs and Ham" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," which became staples for young readers.

Geisel died in 1991. The National Education Association launched Read Across America Day on his birthday seven years later. The program promotes the importance of reading to school children.