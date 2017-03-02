Pizza delivery driver robbed in Chollas View - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Pizza delivery driver robbed in Chollas View

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A pizza delivery driver was robbed of his pies, personal belongings and money in Chollas View by two men Wednesday night.

The robbery occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Morrison Street. The suspects waited for the delivery driver and asked him if the pizzas he had were for them. The robbers proceeded to take the pizza from him and the driver retreated back to his own car, said San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The suspects followed the driver back to his car where they went through his vehicle and stole several of his personal belongings and an undisclosed amount of money, said Buttle.

According to Buttle, one of the suspects kept his hand in his jacket pocket and may have had a firearm, but the victim did actually see a gun.

