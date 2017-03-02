Update: At-risk woman missing from Point Loma area found safe - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Update: At-risk woman missing from Point Loma area found safe

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 2:46 p.m. — Myrna Hines, 75, has been located. She was found safe in Fashion Valley. 

12:45 p.m. — Police were asking for help Thursday in locating a missing at-risk woman last seen in Point Loma.

Myrna Lois Hines, 75, was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Thursday near 4350 Pescadero Ave., according to San Diego Police.

Hines is considered at risk, SDPD said. She is 5 feet tall and 103 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing purple long sleeve top.

Anyone with information was asked to call San Diego police. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.