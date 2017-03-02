Update: At-risk woman missing from Point Loma area found safe

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 2:46 p.m. — Myrna Hines, 75, has been located. She was found safe in Fashion Valley.

12:45 p.m. — Police were asking for help Thursday in locating a missing at-risk woman last seen in Point Loma.

Myrna Lois Hines, 75, was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Thursday near 4350 Pescadero Ave., according to San Diego Police.

Hines is considered at risk, SDPD said. She is 5 feet tall and 103 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing purple long sleeve top.

Anyone with information was asked to call San Diego police.