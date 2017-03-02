Man identified in fatal Oceanside motorcycle accident

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — Authorities today publicly identified Chad Michael Gayda as the motorcyclist killed in a lane-splitting accident in Oceanside on state Route 76 near the Emerald Isle Golf Course.

Gayda, 42, lost control of his Harley-Davidson while riding between slower-moving vehicles in stop-and-go traffic going westbound near Foussat Road about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to Oceanside police and the county Medical Examiner's Office. The motorcycle crashed into two cars, hurling the rider onto wet, rain-slicked roadway.

Gayda was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the crash, authorities said.

There were no other injuries reported.

The family has set up a Gofundme page to help pay for memorial services.