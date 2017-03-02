Man identified in fatal Oceanside motorcycle accident - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man identified in fatal Oceanside motorcycle accident

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — Authorities today publicly identified Chad Michael Gayda as the motorcyclist killed in a lane-splitting accident in Oceanside on state Route 76 near the Emerald Isle Golf Course.

Gayda, 42, lost control of his Harley-Davidson while riding between slower-moving vehicles in stop-and-go traffic going westbound near Foussat Road about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to Oceanside police and the county Medical Examiner's Office. The motorcycle crashed into two cars, hurling the rider onto wet, rain-slicked roadway.

Gayda was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the crash, authorities said.

There were no other injuries reported.

The family has set up a Gofundme page to help pay for memorial services.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.