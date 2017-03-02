Three injured in Ocotillo Wells collision - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Three injured in Ocotillo Wells collision

Posted: Updated:

OCOTILLO WELLS (KUSI) — Three people were injured in a head-on collision Thursday near Ocotillo Wells.

According to the California Highway Patrol, two vehicles collided on state Route 78 east of Borrego Springs Road at around 8 a.m.

The incident left at least two people involved with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Two helicopters were flown in to transport the victims to nearby medical facilities, according to authorities.

According to the CHP, the wreckage left the highway lanes blocked, but vehicles were permitted to pass along the roadside.

