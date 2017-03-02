Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from 2016 campaign investigations

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself Thursday from any investigations into Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign following criticism over discussions with Russian Ambassador Segey Kislyak.

According to CNN, as his Senate confirmation, Sessions failed to disclose two pre-election meetings with Moscow's ambassador to Washington.

"I have decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States," Sessions told reporters.

President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan are standing by General Sessions, with the president saying he has "total confidence" in him and that he shouldn't resign.

House Speaker Ryan said Sessions should only recuse himself,"he was part of the focus of an ongoing probe."

"If he, himself, is the subject of an investigation, of course he would," Ryan told reporters Thursday. "But if he's not, I don't see any purpose or reason to doing this."

According to CNN, Democrats are vocally calling for Sessions to resign.

"(That) the top cop in our country lied under oath to the people is grounds for him to resign," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday. "He has proved that he is unqualified and unfit to serve in that position of trust."

And we need Attorney General Jeff Sessions – who should have never been confirmed in the first place – to resign. We need it now. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 2, 2017

CNN reports that Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken asked Sessions what he would do if there was any evidence anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government.

"I'm not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians," Sessions said.

Franken told CNN's New Day on Thursday that statement now appears to be untrue.

"I am going to be sending (Sessions) a letter to have him explain himself, but he made a bald statement that during the campaign he had not met with the Russians," Franken said. "That's not true."

I don’t want to Russia to conclusions, but #Sessions should resign. Looks like Trump’s #RussiaTies are Putin him in a bad spot #SessionsOver — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) March 2, 2017

Response from local leaders

U.S. Congressman Scott Peters (CA-52) issued the following statement regarding the revelation that Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing about his contacts with Russia:

“The Attorney General is our nation’s top law enforcement officer. His integrity must be beyond reproach. Senator Sessions perjured himself while being considered for this ultimate position of public trust. That is disqualifying. Without the full faith of the American public, I believe Mr. Sessions should resign. “A nominee for Attorney General perjured himself under oath – twice – in the course of his job interview with the Senate about contacts with a foreign government that is known to have interfered in our election. I ask my Republican colleagues: if that is not cause for an independent investigation and a special prosecutor, what is? “As then-Senator Sessions said himself in 1999 regarding perjury, ‘No one is above the law.’”

Congressman Peters is an original co-sponsor of the Protecting Our Democracy Act, which would create a 9/11-style independent commission to investigate Russian interference.

Congresswoman Susan Davis (D-San Diego) released the following statement on the press conference of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“An Attorney General who needs to recuse himself on an investigation this important should not lead the Department of Justice.”

U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris also called on Sessions to resign.