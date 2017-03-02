Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from 2016 campaig - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from 2016 campaign investigations

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself Thursday from any investigations into Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign following criticism over discussions with Russian Ambassador Segey Kislyak.

According to CNN, as his Senate confirmation, Sessions failed to disclose two pre-election meetings with Moscow's ambassador to Washington.

"I have decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States," Sessions told reporters.

President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan are standing by General Sessions, with the president saying he has "total confidence" in him and that he shouldn't resign.

House Speaker Ryan said Sessions should only recuse himself,"he was part of the focus of an ongoing probe."

"If he, himself, is the subject of an investigation, of course he would," Ryan told reporters Thursday. "But if he's not, I don't see any purpose or reason to doing this."

According to CNN, Democrats are vocally calling for Sessions to resign.

"(That) the top cop in our country lied under oath to the people is grounds for him to resign," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday. "He has proved that he is unqualified and unfit to serve in that position of trust."

CNN reports that Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken asked Sessions what he would do if there was any evidence anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government.

"I'm not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians," Sessions said.

Franken told CNN's New Day on Thursday that statement now appears to be untrue.

"I am going to be sending (Sessions) a letter to have him explain himself, but he made a bald statement that during the campaign he had not met with the Russians," Franken said. "That's not true."

Response from local leaders

U.S. Congressman Scott Peters (CA-52) issued the following statement regarding the revelation that Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing about his contacts with Russia:

“The Attorney General is our nation’s top law enforcement officer. His integrity must be beyond reproach. Senator Sessions perjured himself while being considered for this ultimate position of public trust. That is disqualifying. Without the full faith of the American public, I believe Mr. Sessions should resign.

“A nominee for Attorney General perjured himself under oath – twice – in the course of his job interview with the Senate about contacts with a foreign government that is known to have interfered in our election. I ask my Republican colleagues: if that is not cause for an independent investigation and a special prosecutor, what is?

“As then-Senator Sessions said himself in 1999 regarding perjury, ‘No one is above the law.’”

Congressman Peters is an original co-sponsor of the Protecting Our Democracy Act, which would create a 9/11-style independent commission to investigate Russian interference.

Congresswoman Susan Davis (D-San Diego) released the following statement on the press conference of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“An Attorney General who needs to recuse himself on an investigation this important should not lead the Department of Justice.”

U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris also called on Sessions to resign. 

“Attorney General Sessions deceived Congress and the American people, irreparably damaging his integrity, and is therefore ineligible to serve as the top law enforcement official of our country. He must resign immediately. In sworn testimony, Sessions said he had not communicated with Russian officials at a time when Russia was actively interfering with our election and he was serving as an official advisor to the Trump campaign. It is now clear that was a lie.

“Weeks ago, I said Attorney General Sessions could not be an impartial steward of the FBI’s investigation into communication and ties between the Russians and President Trump's campaign given his formal role on the campaign. But his recusal is no longer enough.

“The faith Americans have in both a fair election and their elected officials has been fundamentally damaged and cannot be restored until there's a full accounting of the facts. This is critical to combating future Russian intrusion in our government and electoral process. Attorney General Sessions is a roadblock to that goal. It is essential to doing the work of justice that the American people believe that the top prosecutor is honest and unbiased. In the best interest of the nation, Attorney General Sessions must vacate his position immediately.”

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.