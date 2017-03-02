San Diego Crime Stoppers searching for identity theft suspect

Santee (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and the Santee Sheriff's Station are asking the public for help to locate a wanted identity theft suspect.

On January 13, 2017, a female victim discovered that over $8,000 of unwarranted purchased had been made across several credit card accounts opened under her name. The suspect made accounts under the victims name at Target, JC Penny, Lowes and T-Mobile.

Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

If you have any information on the suspect call the Santee Sheriff's Station at (619) 956-4000 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (858) 580-8477. Information can also be sent anonymously via email or text to www.sdcrimestoppers.org