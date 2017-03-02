NASSCO finishes final tanker for SEA-Vista - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

NASSCO finishes final tanker for SEA-Vista

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego shipbuilder General Dynamics NASSCO announced Thursday that it has delivered the last of three tankers constructed for SEA-Vista LLC.

the 610-foot-long Liberty was handed over Wednesday to the Fort Lauderdale-based shipper of crude oil, petroleum products and specialty chemicals. The Liberty is the seventh ship of its type made by NASSCO overall.

"We are grateful for our partnership with SEA-Vista and the opportunity to design and construct three vessels equipped with world-leading technology and capability that will service their customers for decades to come," said Steve Davison, vice president of pre-production operations for General Dynamics NASSCO.

"Credit for the successful completion of this contract goes to the thousands of world-class NASSCO shipbuilders and our partners who worked to provide unmatched quality and service from day one,'' he said.    

The 50,000-ton vessels have a capacity to carry 330,000 barrels and are designed to offer improved fuel efficiency, according to NASSCO. They've been delivered to both SEA-Vista and American Petroleum Tankers.

The eighth ship in the program, the Palmetto State, is scheduled to be christened and launched on March 25.

