San Diego joins Hidden Heroes initiative

San Diego (KUSI) — San Diego is the first city to sign onto an initiative supporting the families and caregivers of wounded soldiers.

The campaign is called Hidden Heroes.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer was at a meeting room in Balboa Park Thursday morning for more than just expressing his support for the people gathered here. The meeting marked the initiative's first local summit.

Last September the mayor joined former United States Senator Elizabeth Dole in Washington to announce that San Diego would be the first city to sign onto the Hidden Heroes initiative.

In the words of Hollywood star and campaign chair Tom Hanks, “There are millions of heroes who are caring for our wounded warriors each day.”

We've done story after story about the organizations assisting our wounded warriors, but as Hanks reminded us, unseen are the warriors family members, the individual caregivers, the wives, husbands, children and their daily and enormous challenges assisting loved ones with PTSD, TBI, lost limbs and so on.

There has to be assistance, including hope and resiliency for them too.

“Our classes and workshops focus on help, coping skills, and tools to take care of yourself and somebody else,” said Martha Ranon, organizer of Hidden Heroes.



“We have a lot of financial stress, careers on hold, 50 percent suffer from depression and anxiety,” said Nikki Stephens, mother of five, wife of a wounded veteran and Elizabeth Dole Foundation fellow.

“San Diego is the first city to sign up and today we recognize what these people mean to our country and families.”

Hidden Heroes, no longer unseen or unsupported in San Diego.