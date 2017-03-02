Children across the country celebrate Read Across America Day

San Diego (KUSI) — Children across the country celebrated the power of reading in honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday.

Thursday was Read Across America Day.

Walker Elementary School joined the Read Across America celebration. The top two readers in every class are getting special recognition, like second grader Jocelyn Mendoza of Walker Elementary School.

Young Jocelyn and her classmate Cameron are getting treated to a special pizza lunch as a result. While those two received pizza, the entire school got a treat as well. A visit from a special guest.

She's not quite the "Cat in the Hat" but perhaps Shari Lyon is the next best thing. She's a children's author from right here in San Diego, who's walking in the foot steps of the late Theodor Seuss Geisel himself.

“It takes loving the children, writing the story is the fun part, I just love telling stories to kiddos.” Lyon said.

One of her more popular book's is about how the San Diego Zoo came to be.

With the rich history that San Diego has, including the fact that Dr. Suess himself lived in La Jolla, it makes sense that schools like Walker Elementary celebrate the power of reading in a big way.



“We're so proud of the students and teachers, the teachers are really making reading fun through engaging movements and making it exciting and we're proud of them because they are using the skills they've learned for reading and writing,” said Justin Phillips, Walker Elementary Principal.

March 2, 2017 marks the 113th birthday of legendary children’s author Theodor ``Dr. Seuss'' Geisel.