La Mesa PD opens 'transaction zone' as safe meeting place for online sales

LA MESA (KUSI) — Beginning Thursday, people conducting e-commerce transactions in La Mesa have a safe public alternative to private or out-of-the way meeting places that can encourage crime.

The La Mesa Police Department has designated two parking stalls at its University Avenue headquarters as an online-sales "transaction zone,'' officials with the agency said.

"The popularity of selling goods using the internet has substantially increased over the last decade, which has also increased criminal activity during the sale of these items,'' LMPD Lt. Chad Bell said.

The meeting area is on the east side of the department's parking lot, marked by a sign and orange lines on the pavement.

Police personnel will not be monitoring or assisting the public with their dealings at the site, and the department will not be responsible for what transpires during the transactions, the lieutenant advised.

"This is simply a way for La Mesa citizens to conduct transactions in well-lit and public location,'' he said.

