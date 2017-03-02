Boil Water Order issued at Warner Springs Ranch Resort - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Boil Water Order issued at Warner Springs Ranch Resort

Posted: Updated:

WARNER SPRINGS (KUSI) — The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health issued a Boil Water Order Thursday for the Warner Springs Ranch Resort water distribution system.

The resort is currently undergoing renovations and is not open to the public. However, the DEH said the system also provides drinking water to the Warner Springs Ranch Golf Grill, Warner Springs Airport, staff housing and the St. Francis of Assisi Chapel.

Recent storms damaged a portion of the resort's drinking water distribution system, resulting in a complete loss of pressure within the system, according to the DEH.

The Boil Water Order was issued to ensure that once service is restored, drinking water will be free from bacterial contamination, DEH officials said. The order will remain in effect until the distribution system has been disinfected and laboratory results confirm the absence of bacteria in the water supply.

