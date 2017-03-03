Sunny and clear skies open weekend in San Diego County - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Sunny and clear skies open weekend in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Skies will be sunny and clear for another day Friday after a slightly chilly start to the morning.

Without cloud coverage, temperatures are chilly Friday morning. But as the sun warms up the area, conditions are expected to warm. There will be some light cloud coverage in the morning hours, but will diminish throughout the day leaving behind clear skies and plenty of sunshine. Humidity will be low.

Gusty winds that affected San Diego County are less significant than they were Thursday as a ridge of high pressure breaks down.

Friday’s high temperatures are 71 degrees along the coast, 80 degrees inland, 63 degrees for the mountains and 79 degrees in the deserts. 

