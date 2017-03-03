Man arrested in St. Louis connected to threat against La Jolla Jewish community center

ST LOUIS (KUSI) — A man was arrested in St. Louis, Missouri Friday for several alleged threats to Jewish community centers across the country — including one threat in San Diego — in an effort to harass his ex-girlfriend, federal officials said.

Juan Thompson, 31, was arrested in St. Louis Friday morning and is believed to be behind at least eight threats against Jewish Community Centers, including an email threat to the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla and a bomb threat to New York’s Anti-Defamation League, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Officials said the threats were made in an effort to harass his ex-girlfriend. Thompson was arrested and charged with cyberstalking.

Thompson called the New York Anti-Defamation League on Feb. 21 claiming his ex-girlfriend was behind the threats against Jewish community centers and that there would be more, according to a criminal complaint from the FBI. The following day, the Anti-Defamation league received a bomb threat over the phone. Thompson would then pretend as if he was the target of his ex-girlfriend's framing, according to the document.

An emailed threat to the Lawrence Jewish Family Community Center in La Jolla, received on Feb. 20 at 10:38 p.m., was also linked back to Thompson. In the email, Thompson claimed his ex-girlfriend, whose name has not been made public, wanted to "put a bomb in the center" and intended to “kill as many Jews asap.”

Thompson claimed responsibility for a bomb threat to a Jewish community center in Dallas, according to officials and was connected to a threat in Michigan, A total of eight threats have been linked to Thompson.

"Today, we have charged Juan Thompson with allegedly stalking a former romantic interest by, among other things, making bomb threats in her name to Jewish Community Centers and to the Anti-Defamation League," said Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. "Threats of violence targeting people and places based on religion or race — whatever the motivation — are unacceptable, un-American and criminal."

The FBI believes Thompson began harassing his ex-girlfriend in July 2016 after the two split. Thompson also threatened to make public nude photos of the victim, and alleged she was being sued for spreading a sexually transmitted disease and had possessed child pornography, according to the complaint.

Thompson has a checkered history. In early 2016, it was discovered that as a reporter at The Intercept, he had fabricated stories, made up sources and faked interviews. The Intercept released a statement:

We were horrified to learn this morning that Juan Thompson, a former employee of The Intercept, has been arrested in connection with bomb threats against the ADL and multiple Jewish Community Centers in addition to cyberstalking. These actions are heinous and should be fully investigated and prosecuted. We have no information about the charges against Thompson other than what is included in the criminal complaint. Thompson worked for The Intercept from November 2014 to January 2016, when he was fired after we discovered that he had fabricated sources and quotes in his articles.

Five waves of bogus threats have been made against Jewish community centers and day schools in January and February. According to the JCC Association of North America, 100 incidents occurred at 81 locations in 33 states and 2 Canadian provinces.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the New York Police Department continue to investigate the threats.