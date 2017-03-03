Anthony's Fish Grotto auctions items online

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The now closed Anthony’s Fish Grotto is auctioning off souvenirs from their restaurant online.

The popular seafood restaurant closed its doors at the Embarcadero after 70 years on January 31.

Everything from stainless steel stoves, to refrigerators, to a beer keg are available to bid on through an online auction site. Several of the 700 items available start at a bid of $1.

For more information visit the auction website.