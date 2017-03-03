Deputies seek Santee identity theft suspect - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Deputies seek Santee identity theft suspect

SANTEE (KUSI) — Sheriff's deputies in Santee sought a woman Friday who used someone else's personal information to open several credit cards and ring up more than $8,200 in charges.

The victim discovered on Jan. 13 that the suspect had used her information to get credit accounts at Target, JC Penney, Lowes and T-Mobile stores. She allegedly made $8,220 in purchases before the victim caught on, according to the sheriff's department and Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the Santee Sheriff's Station at (619) 956-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contacting the agency via email at sdcrimestoppers.org.

