Teenager arrested for allegedly carjacking acquaintance near SDSU

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly robbing and carjacking an acquaintance at gunpoint near San Diego State University, authorities said Friday.

The teen called the 21-year-old victim, who he had met once, and asked him to return a backpack that had been left in the victim's car. They met up alongside Reservoir Drive near Alvarado Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

Soon after, the suspect pulled a gun, pointed it at the victim's chest and demanded he hand over his cellphone and wallet, Heims said. The teen then drove off in the victim's Nissan Altima, according to the officer.

The car was later found in the vicinity of College Avenue and Lindo Paseo. Police caught up to the suspect near the intersection of College Avenue and Montezuma Road and took him into custody, Heims said.