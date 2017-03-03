Palomar College breaks ground on new Rancho Bernardo campus - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Palomar College breaks ground on new Rancho Bernardo campus



SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Palomar College officials are scheduled to break ground on the Palomar College South Education Center in Rancho Bernardo Friday.

Palomar College purchased the 27-acre property on Rancho Bernardo Road in 2010. The site already contains a parking structure and a 110,000 square foot building for use.

The new Rancho Bernardo campus will have roadways, walkways, landscaping, and lighting installed. Other improvements will also be built inside the main building such as lecture halls, a lobby, and several labs.

The site will also contain a bookstore, food services, a community room, and other student support and information services.

The site purchase and improvements are being funded with the $694 million Proposition M bond approved by voters in November 2006.

Classes at the Palomar College South Education Center are scheduled to begin in summer 2017.


 

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

