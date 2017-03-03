Man who was high on keyboard cleaner in fatal 2010 crash sentenc - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man who was high on keyboard cleaner in fatal 2010 crash sentenced to prison

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Romeo Dumlao, a motorist who was high on chemicals found in keyboard cleaner when he rear-ended a car in 2010, fatally injuring a 9-year-old girl, was sentenced to nearly 11 years in state prison Friday.

According to his attorney Kerry Armstrong, Dumlao is expected to be released from custody within the next couple weeks because of time already served.

Dumlao, 41, originally pleaded guilty in June 2010 to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and a great bodily injury allegation in the death of Ashley Heffington and was sentenced to 16 years in state prison.

The California Supreme Court ruled that the great bodily injury allegation could not be attached to the manslaughter charge, so the case was sent back to San Diego Superior Court.

Earlier this year, Dumlao was again convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI with injury, but jurors did not find great bodily injury allegations for any of the other victims involved in the crash, which would have increased the defendant's final sentence.

The chain-reaction set off in the crash also injured the victim's mother and several other people. Judge Louis Hanoian said the victims ``were in the wrong place at the wrong time.'' 

Five canisters of computer keyboard cleaner were found in Dumlao's car.

Ashley Heffington died 12 days after the accident at Rady Children's Hospital because of a severe brain injury caused in the crash.

``Everybody loved her,'' said Ashley's mother, Cynthia Heffington. ``We're forever changed.''
 

