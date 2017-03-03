Mexican officials in San Diego announce network of support for i - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mexican officials in San Diego announce network of support for immigrants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Mexican officials in San Diego are scheduled to announce Friday the formation of a network in the U.S. to advocate on behalf of immigrants from their country.

Fifty Mexican consulates around the U.S. will participate in the Mexican Defense Center. The center will reinforce current consular activities by hosting workshops for Mexican nationals and providing legal advice, consular officials said.

Mexican consulates have been flooded with calls since the election of Donald Trump as president.

Trump wants to build a wall along the international border and implement a merit-based immigration system, and has criticized localities that don't cooperate with Border Patrol and Customs agents.

