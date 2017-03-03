San Diego County unemployment rate was up in January

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County's unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in January, up from 4.1 percent in December, but below the year-ago figure of 4.8 percent, according to the state Employment Development Department.

San Diego's unemployment rate is under both the California's 5.5 percent unemployment rate and the national 5.1 percent unemployment rate.

19,000 jobs were lost from December to January in San Diego County, the EDD reports. The largest amount of jobs lost came from the retail industry where 6,500 workers were let go from seasonal holiday positions. 3,200 positions were lost from local government and 2,700 jobs were lost from the food service industry.

Despite the job losses from December to January, there has been annual growth of jobs in San Diego County, with an annual employment pickup of 32,300 positions.

The biggest gainers were in local government education, 3,500 jobs; ambulatory healthcare services, 2,900; restaurants, 2,500; retail, 2,200; and ``Amusement, Gambling, & Recreation,'' 2,000.

In January 2016, 70,600 San Diegans were unemployed out of a civilian labor force of more than 1.5 million, according to the EDD. The January 2017 unemployment total was 65,800.