Large bundles of marijuana washed up on Del Mar Beach

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A SWAT team was in a standoff with an attempted kidnapping suspect, who remained holed up in a vehicle Sunday afternoon.More>>
A SWAT team was in a standoff with an attempted kidnapping suspect, who remained holed up in a vehicle Sunday afternoon.More>>
Pop singer Ariana Grande returned to Manchester Sunday for a concert benefiting the victims of a suicide bombing at her concert just two weeks prior.More>>
Pop singer Ariana Grande returned to Manchester Sunday for a concert benefiting the victims of a suicide bombing at her concert just two weeks prior.More>>
More than 30,000 runners pounded the pavement during the 20th annual Rock 'n' Roll Marathon and Half-Marathon in San Diego Sunday, including one very special 94-year-old.More>>
More than 30,000 runners pounded the pavement during the 20th annual Rock 'n' Roll Marathon and Half-Marathon in San Diego Sunday, including one very special 94-year-old.More>>
British police said they were dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge Saturday.More>>
British police said they were dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge Saturday.More>>
A 74-year-old Encanto woman with dementia walked away from her home shortly before noon today and San Diego police have issued a bulletin asking for the public's help in finding herMore>>
A 74-year-old Encanto woman with dementia walked away from her home shortly before noon today and San Diego police have issued a bulletin asking for the public's help in finding herMore>>
A man wearing pajamas who tried to rob a Midway District restaurant, but ran off before he could get any cash, according to police.More>>
A man wearing pajamas who tried to rob a Midway District restaurant, but ran off before he could get any cash, according to police.More>>
Firefighters made quick work of a 5-acre vegetation fire that broke out in Dehesa Sunday, according to Cal Fire officials.More>>
Firefighters made quick work of a 5-acre vegetation fire that broke out in Dehesa Sunday, according to Cal Fire officials.More>>
A driver ignored orders from a traffic officer at a road closure near the `"Rock 'N Roll Marathon" Sunday, drove on to the marathon course and then was chased to Oceanside, where he crashed, ran and was arrested.More>>
A driver ignored orders from a traffic officer at a road closure near the `"Rock 'N Roll Marathon" Sunday, drove on to the marathon course and then was chased to Oceanside, where he crashed, ran and was arrested.More>>