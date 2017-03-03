Large bundles of marijuana washed up on Del Mar Beach - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Large bundles of marijuana washed up on Del Mar Beach

Posted: Updated:

DEL MAR (KUSI) — A pedestrian taking a morning walk found several large bundles of marijuana that had been washed ashore near Seagrove Park Friday. 

According to authorities, the contraband had been abandoned by drug smugglers.

The man reported the discovery at the foot of an oceanfront bluff off the terminus of 11th Street in Del Mar about 7:30 a.m., city lifeguard Lt. Jon Edelbrock said.

Personnel with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department were called in to custody of the cannabis, Edelbrock said.

