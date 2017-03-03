Red Cross San Diego prepares businesses for disasters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — With recent flooding in San Diego County and other natural disasters happening around the country, it is not hard to appreciate the need for disaster preparedness in San Diego.

First responders drill for disasters constantly, but it is also important for businesses to prepare, not only to lessen the emergency’s impact but to know how to recover from it.

San Diego Gas and Electric Innovation Center hosted the Red Cross’ annual disaster preparedness academy Friday to assist businesses in understanding what to do in a natural disaster.

Flooding, active shooter or some other active response threat in the workplace, including cybersecurity, were all addressed.

A plan is important, but practice is better, Bill Earley, CEO for Red Cross San Diego and Imperial County says.

“We've all heard the term muscle memory,” Earley said. “How does an elite basketball player with just seconds left, make two free throws or a three pointer, muscle memory, practice, practice practice, The same applies here. If you have to start with muscle memory after the disaster you're in trouble, 40 percent of businesses don’t reopen their doors after a disaster emergency.”

Jerry Sanders, head of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce told the group of businesses gathered Friday a Chamber survey found three-fourths of local small businesses don’t have a disaster plan.