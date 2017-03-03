Mock trial raises awareness of dating violence among teens - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mock trial raises awareness of dating violence among teens

Posted: Updated:

Vista (KUSI) — It's a form of abuse that's much more common than you might imagine teenagers being harmed by the person they're dating.

High schools students Friday learned that this abusive behavior can be investigated and then prosecuted as a crime.

In this vista courtroom, the victim in a domestic violence case is giving her testimony.

This is not a real trial. It's an exercise to help high school students raise their awareness of abuse and violence in dating relationships. The students attending the mock trial watch a brief skit in which attorneys play sixteen year old teenagers acting out scenarios based on real life cases.

The boyfriend winds up in handcuffs and is ordered to stand trial for battery. In the criminal justice system,  these cases are taken seriously, even when those involved are not yet adults.

In a presentation earlier in the day, students learned that one in three teens is a victim of physical, sexual, emotional or verbal abuse.

These seniors at Rancho Buena Vista High say no one should be allowed to harm anyone else. But how far would they go to try to stop a friend from being abused?

The make-believe trial ends in conviction.

The judge sentences the teenage defendant to 3 years of probation, but the teen also has to spend 3 days in jail, pay a $1 thousand fine and perform community service.

An example of what can happen when jealously, cruelty and control masquerade as love.

For more information contact the Women's Resource Center:

24 Hour Crisis Line —  (760) 757-3500

Website — http://www.wrcsd.org

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

