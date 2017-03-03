Senator Ben Hueso honors outstanding women in San Diego County

San Diego (KUSI) — Senator Ben Hueso will be honoring outstanding women in celebration of the 2017 Women of the Year Awards.

The Women of the Year Awards are an annual tribute to exceptional women from his district. They will take place on Friday, March 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Romescos Mexiterranean Bistro located at 4346 Bonita Road in Bonita.



The honorees are as follows: (1) Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy; (2) Kathleen Harmon, Community Organizer, Southeast San Diego; (3) Louise Torio, Historical Preservationist for the Villa Montezuma; and (4) Yulil Alonso-Garza, founder of Mothers and Men Against Gangs Coalition.



"I am honored to be presenting these outstanding women with the 2017 Women of the Year Award," stated Senator Hueso. "They have proven that dedication and hard work can lead to exceptional results. They have raised the bar in many ways and I am thrilled to celebrate their passion. I commend and respect them for all that they do for our community."



The Annual Women of the Year event is considered a prestigious recognition for women throughout the State of California. The event brings together dynamic women who are inspirational and remarkable leaders.



Senator Hueso added, "I cannot be more proud of honoring all of your achievements that make you the exceptional women you are today. It is with a deep sense of respect that I pay tribute to each of you."



Every March, Senator Ben Hueso recognizes remarkable women from his district during Women's History Month. This year's celebration recognizes women who have profoundly affected their community while demonstrating their commitment through their service.