Festival celebrating science opens at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering will open Saturday with the ninth annual Expo Day at Petco Park.

More than 130 businesses and organizations will provide hands-on, interactive exhibits and activities for around 24,000 student scientists and their families who are expected to attend, according to the nonprofit Biocom Institute, which organized the free event.

Illumina, the San Diego-based maker of genetics equipment, is the event sponsor.

The day's activities will include:

appearances between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. by actors Naomi Scott, Ludi Li and Dacre Montgomery, stars of the new "Power Rangers" movie that opens on

March 24 a mobile science lab called the "Curiosity Cube" that was fashioned out of a shipping container

TEDx talks from youngsters sharing their ideas, organized by the Cajon Valley Union School District

experts from the League of Extraordinary Scientists who can discuss nano tech, artificial intelligence, genomics and other disciplines

various stage performances, including rappers The Music Notes, who break down math concepts in rhythm and rhyme

Parking is available for $5 at the Tailgate Lot and Padres Parkade

Families are welcome to bring a sack lunch, though kids meals are available for $6 and include a hot dog, juice box and cookie

The overall festival will continue with events throughout the week. A calendar is available online at www.lovestemsd.org.