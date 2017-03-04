Festival celebrating science opens at Petco Park - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Festival celebrating science opens at Petco Park

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering will  open Saturday with the ninth annual Expo Day at Petco Park.

More than 130 businesses and organizations will provide hands-on, interactive exhibits and activities for around 24,000 student scientists and their families who are expected to attend, according to the nonprofit Biocom Institute, which organized the free event.

Illumina, the San Diego-based maker of genetics equipment, is the event sponsor.

The day's activities will include:

  • appearances between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. by actors Naomi Scott, Ludi Li and Dacre Montgomery, stars of the new "Power Rangers" movie that opens on
  • March 24 a mobile science lab called the "Curiosity Cube" that was fashioned out of a shipping container
  • TEDx talks from youngsters sharing their ideas, organized by the Cajon Valley Union School District
  • experts from the League of Extraordinary Scientists who can discuss nano tech, artificial intelligence, genomics and other disciplines
  • various stage performances, including rappers The Music Notes, who break down math concepts in rhythm and rhyme
  • Parking is available for $5 at the Tailgate Lot and Padres Parkade
  • Families are welcome to bring a sack lunch, though kids meals are available for $6 and include a hot dog, juice box and cookie

The overall festival will continue with events throughout the week. A calendar is available online at www.lovestemsd.org.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.