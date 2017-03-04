Festival celebrating science opens at Petco Park

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
It's been called the greatest naval victory in U.S. history. Monday marked the 75th anniversary of the World War II Battle of Midway.
So it was only fitting that a major celebration of the event was on board San Diego's very own USS Midway Museum.
Hundreds gathered on the museum's flight deck Monday morning, but it was just a handful of people who were being celebrated along with their families.More>>
It's been called the greatest naval victory in U.S. history. Monday marked the 75th anniversary of the World War II Battle of Midway.
So it was only fitting that a major celebration of the event was on board San Diego's very own USS Midway Museum.
Hundreds gathered on the museum's flight deck Monday morning, but it was just a handful of people who were being celebrated along with their families.More>>
The oldest woman to ever finish a marathon accomplished another milestone Sunday.More>>
The oldest woman to ever finish a marathon accomplished another milestone Sunday.More>>
There could be big changes coming to how the VA keeps its medical records.More>>
There could be big changes coming to how the VA keeps its medical records.More>>
The gunman involved in the Orlando shooting Monday was identified as John Robert Neumann, Jr.More>>
The gunman involved in the Orlando shooting Monday was identified as John Robert Neumann, Jr.More>>
British police said they were dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge Saturday.More>>
British police said they were dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge Saturday.More>>
The chief justice of the California Supreme Court was on hand Monday for the official dedication of the $555.5 million San Diego Central Courthouse, which opens to the public on July 17.More>>
The chief justice of the California Supreme Court was on hand Monday for the official dedication of the $555.5 million San Diego Central Courthouse, which opens to the public on July 17.More>>
A makeshift memorial was created in Vista for a man killed the day before his birthday by an alleged drunk driver while jogging with his wife.More>>
A makeshift memorial was created in Vista for a man killed the day before his birthday by an alleged drunk driver while jogging with his wife.More>>
A man who claimed to have a concealed gun robbed a College-area bank Monday.More>>
A man who claimed to have a concealed gun robbed a College-area bank Monday.More>>
Travelers at Lindbergh Field will soon be able to order food and merchandise via a mobile application and have the items delivered to their gateMore>>
Travelers at Lindbergh Field will soon be able to order food and merchandise via a mobile application and have the items delivered to their gateMore>>
A Mexican national wanted in his native country for a homicide committed almost two years ago was turned over Friday to Mexican law enforcement officials by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.More>>
A Mexican national wanted in his native country for a homicide committed almost two years ago was turned over Friday to Mexican law enforcement officials by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.More>>