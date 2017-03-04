Thousands participate in annual 'Finish Chelsea's Run' to honor slain Chelsea King

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Thousands of community members gathered Saturday morning in Balboa Park for the seventh annual Finish Chelsea's Run, named for slain Poway High senior Chelsea King.

The 5K run raises funds for the Chelsea's Light Foundation, which provides scholarships to college-bound teens. Foundation officials said their Sunflower Scholarship Fund has awarded more than $396,000 to 63 students who exemplify Chelsea's spirit, thirst for knowledge and "service-over-self" ethic.

The San Diego Girl Scouts will also receive proceeds to help keep scouting available and affordable, according to the foundation.

Chelsea was jogging in the hills above Rancho Bernardo Community Park when she was accosted and murdered by a convicted sex offender in 2010. She was 17 years old.

Her killer later admitted to her killing and that of another high school girl, Amber DuBois of Escondido, and was sentenced to two life terms in prison.

Finish Chelsea's Run events begin at 7 a.m. with an opening ceremony at Sixth Avenue and Olive Street. The run begins a half-hour later and will be Followed by a family festival. A one-mile course is also available.

Around 8,00 people were expected to participate, including law enforcement officers and community leaders.

@SDSheriff, Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) proud to join thousands at Finish Chelsea's Run in Balboa Park. @CHELSEASLIGHT pic.twitter.com/TS6e8MWV8u — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) March 4, 2017

With Brent and Kelly King and 8,000 neighbors this morning all united to #FinishChelseasRun @CHELSEASLIGHT @sdgirlscouts pic.twitter.com/2dubXCHWVE — Shelley Zimmerman (@ChiefZimmerman) March 4, 2017

"Chelsea continues to bring us together to show that when we choose to use our voice as one, and demand better protection for our kids, we can create positive change," said Brent King, her father and foundation co-founder.