Pro-Trump demonstrators march along Embarcadero

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Supporters of President Donald Trump marched along the Embarcadero Saturday as part of a nationwide event.

The march — which also included a formal rally at noon at the Embarcadero Marina Park South — was part of "Spirit of America," a series of nationwide events in support of the president.

About 150 people were gathered Saturday morning. Amy Sutton, who organized the pro-Trump San Diego event, said she expects another 200 to 400 people to attend the rally, which will feature numerous speakers, including a former U.S. Secret Service agent.

Other speakers included Brett Winterble, a KFMB radio host; Gina Loudon, TV personality, writer and speaker; and Patti Siegmann, president of Oceanside Republican Women Federated.

More people, Sutton added, "keep (showing up) every few minutes."

About 150 demonstrators were carrying banners bearing the president's name and various signs before noon Friday as they chanted "he's my president" as they walked along the Embarcadero.

Sutton said anti-Trump protesters — who she described as "rioters" — were also at the rally, but added there was heavy security at the scene, including San Diego police officers.

San Diego Police Department said no arrests had been made.