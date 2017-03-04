Smoke visible near MCAS Miramar due to controlled burns - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Smoke visible near MCAS Miramar due to controlled burns

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Plumes of smoke will be visible periodically in the area of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar over the weekend as military firefighters take part in controlled burns in the eastern reaches of the base.

The personnel will set, monitor and extinguish the fires today and Sunday as part of routine training and brush-management operations at the northern San Diego USMC installation.

Though people in surrounding communities may see flames and smoke, no visibility restrictions are expected, according to MCAS Miramar public-affairs officials.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.