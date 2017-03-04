Smoke visible near MCAS Miramar due to controlled burns

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Plumes of smoke will be visible periodically in the area of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar over the weekend as military firefighters take part in controlled burns in the eastern reaches of the base.

The personnel will set, monitor and extinguish the fires today and Sunday as part of routine training and brush-management operations at the northern San Diego USMC installation.

Though people in surrounding communities may see flames and smoke, no visibility restrictions are expected, according to MCAS Miramar public-affairs officials.