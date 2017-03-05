Coronado beach opens Sunday after Tijuana sewage spill

U.S. and Mexican officials agree to work together to investigate sewage contamination in south San Diego

CORONADO (KUSI) - Parts of Coronado beach were opened to guests Sunday after several weeks of being closed due to the huge Tijuana sewage spill.

Mile of beach to the south still remain closed to surfers, swimmers, and kids wanting to play in the water.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health tested and determined that beaches from Avenida Lunar and north to the Navy Base met state health standards.

The beaches south of there, including Silver Strand and Imperial Beach, are still closed to the public because of the contaminated waters.

``The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the north end of Silver Strand at Avenida Lunar will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact,'' the department said in a statement.

Millions of gallons of raw sewage flowed from the Tijuana River into the United States when a major transmission line in Tijuana was closed for repairs and diverted the sewage through San Ysidro, completely catching water quality experts off guard.