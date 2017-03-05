Otay Mesa shooting leaves one man injured and two suspects at large

OTAY MESA (KUSI) — A shooting in Otay Mesa Saturday night left one man injured and two suspects at large.

San Diego Police were called just after midnight to the 3500 block of Arey Drive, where they found a 28-year-old man shot once in each arm in an

apparent gang-related shooting, according to Officer Robert Heims

A gold or brown Nissan Altima with two Hispanic men drove up to him in front of an apartment complex when a verbal dispute ensued, Heims said.T

"The passenger got out of the car and pulled a gun,'' Heims said. ``The victim ran away when the suspect shot at him four times. The victim was hit once in each arm.''

The victim was take to a nearby hospital to treat his non-life threatening wounds, while the suspects are still at large.

San Diego Police gang detectives were brought in to investigate.