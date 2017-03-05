Eastlake post office named in honor of Officer Jonathan De Guzma - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Eastlake post office named in honor of Officer Jonathan De Guzman

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — Local officials helped the De Guzman family dedicate a Chula Vista post office branch in honor of slain San Diego Police Officer Jonathan De Guzman Monday, near their home in Eastlake.

The facility will now be known as the Jonathan J.D. De Guzman Post Office Building. The branch is located on the corner of Kuhn Drive and Miller Drive. President Barack Obama sign the legislation into law before he left office, Rep. Susan Davis of San Diego carried the legislation.

De Guzman, 43, was shot multiple times at point blank range and killed during a routine stop of a gang member in Southeast San Diego on July 28, 2016. Prosecutors said the attack happened so quickly that he never had the opportunity to pull his service weapon.

He is survived by his parents, his wife and their two children.

Rep. Susan Davis will be speaking at the dedication and is expected to be joined by his son, Jed, a district manager from the United States Postal Service and San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman.

Officer Wade Irwin, De Guzman's partner who was also shot during the incident, was expected to attend the ceremony.

De Guzman's extended family and several members of the law enforcement community were also expected to attend.

"The memory of Officer Jonathan De Guzman will live on," Davis said in a statement when the legislation was introduced. "Generations will know the sacrifice he made and that he dedicated his life to protecting and serving the San Diego community he loved. This is a tribute to him and our law enforcement officers who make the safety of San Diegans their top priority."

The entire San Diego congressional delegation joined as original cosponsors of Davis's legislation and all of California's House members supported the bill.

De Guzman was a decorated, 16-year veteran of the SDPD who "always raised the bar and cared deeply for his community," Zimmerman said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.