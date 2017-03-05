Eastlake post office named in honor of Officer Jonathan De Guzman

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — Local officials helped the De Guzman family dedicate a Chula Vista post office branch in honor of slain San Diego Police Officer Jonathan De Guzman Monday, near their home in Eastlake.

The facility will now be known as the Jonathan J.D. De Guzman Post Office Building. The branch is located on the corner of Kuhn Drive and Miller Drive. President Barack Obama sign the legislation into law before he left office, Rep. Susan Davis of San Diego carried the legislation.

De Guzman, 43, was shot multiple times at point blank range and killed during a routine stop of a gang member in Southeast San Diego on July 28, 2016. Prosecutors said the attack happened so quickly that he never had the opportunity to pull his service weapon.

He is survived by his parents, his wife and their two children.

We will never forget @SanDiegoPD Officer Jonathan "JD" DeGuzman thank you @RepSusanDavis @USPS Chula Vista for honoring his family & legacy https://t.co/jBzYGYbNTH — Shelley Zimmerman (@ChiefZimmerman) March 7, 2017

Rep. Susan Davis will be speaking at the dedication and is expected to be joined by his son, Jed, a district manager from the United States Postal Service and San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman.

Officer Wade Irwin, De Guzman's partner who was also shot during the incident, was expected to attend the ceremony.

De Guzman's extended family and several members of the law enforcement community were also expected to attend.

"The memory of Officer Jonathan De Guzman will live on," Davis said in a statement when the legislation was introduced. "Generations will know the sacrifice he made and that he dedicated his life to protecting and serving the San Diego community he loved. This is a tribute to him and our law enforcement officers who make the safety of San Diegans their top priority."

The entire San Diego congressional delegation joined as original cosponsors of Davis's legislation and all of California's House members supported the bill.

De Guzman was a decorated, 16-year veteran of the SDPD who "always raised the bar and cared deeply for his community," Zimmerman said.