Stabbing at independent living facility in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An argument between two residents at an independent living facility escalated into a stabbing this morning in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego, according to police.

Officers responded at about 9:15 a.m. to the 4100 block of Jamul Avenue, where two men were arguing over money and food, according to Sgt. Tom Sullivan.

``One subject, a 56-year-old male, turned his back and was struck with a rock by a 59-year-old male,'' Sullivan said. ``The victim then picked up the rock to retaliate. The suspect armed himself with a knife and stabbed the victim in the left forearm.''

The suspect fled the home, but the victim knows who attacked him, Sullivan said.

The victim suffered a one-inch laceration. His identity was not released.