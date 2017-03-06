Breezy winds keep conditions cool in San Diego - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Breezy winds keep conditions cool in San Diego


By Christina Bravo
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Areas of San Diego County will experience some light winds Monday.

Without a thermal blanket, the county is experiencing chilly temperatures Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to warm throughout the day. By mid-day expect plenty of sunshine with some light clouds along the coast. Light winds will persist throughout the day, keeping conditions mild.  

Mondays high temperatures are expected to be be 58 to 63 degrees at the beaches, around 60 in the western valleys, 53 to 58 near the foothills, 51 to 56 in the mountains and around 65 in the deserts.

