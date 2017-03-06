NCIS investigating nude photos shared online of female Marines - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

NCIS investigating nude photos shared online of female Marines

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Defense Department is investigating a Facebook page where some Marines allegedly shared naked photographs of female Marines and veterans without their knowledge.

The photographs were shared on the “Marines United” Facebook page which has since been removed at the request of the Marine Corps. The group included active-duty and retired male Marines, Navy corpsmen and British Royal Marines, according to the Associated Press.

The Facebook page included images of fully or partially nude identified female military members as well as some unidentifiable women, and some obscene comments, officials told the AP.

The Marine Corps released a statement on the allegations:

The Marine Corps is deeply concerned about allegations regarding the derogatory online comments and sharing of salacious photographs in Marines United, a closed website. This behavior destroys morale, erodes trust and degrades the individual. The Marine Corps does not condone this sort of behavior, which undermines its core values. As General Neller said in his recent Message to the Force, the Marine Corps’ success in battle depends on trust, mutual respect and teamwork.

The Marine Corps stated that anyone who believes they were a victim of a crime should report to NCIS here or by calling 1-877-579-3648.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.