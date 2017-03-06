NCIS investigating nude photos shared online of female Marines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Defense Department is investigating a Facebook page where some Marines allegedly shared naked photographs of female Marines and veterans without their knowledge.

The photographs were shared on the “Marines United” Facebook page which has since been removed at the request of the Marine Corps. The group included active-duty and retired male Marines, Navy corpsmen and British Royal Marines, according to the Associated Press.

We are aware of the reports of misconduct on social media. Marines will not tolerate online or offline harassment. https://t.co/Cl2zoEkZsM — U.S. Marines (@USMC) March 5, 2017

The Facebook page included images of fully or partially nude identified female military members as well as some unidentifiable women, and some obscene comments, officials told the AP.

The Marine Corps released a statement on the allegations:

The Marine Corps is deeply concerned about allegations regarding the derogatory online comments and sharing of salacious photographs in Marines United, a closed website. This behavior destroys morale, erodes trust and degrades the individual. The Marine Corps does not condone this sort of behavior, which undermines its core values. As General Neller said in his recent Message to the Force, the Marine Corps’ success in battle depends on trust, mutual respect and teamwork.

The Marine Corps stated that anyone who believes they were a victim of a crime should report to NCIS here or by calling 1-877-579-3648.