Poway man accused of hoarding 140 Yorkies pleads not guilty to 10 felony counts of animal abuse, other charges

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The San Diego Sheriff's Department was investigating Wednesday a report from earlier in the week that a student from Park Dale Lane Elementary School in Encinitas was approached by a woman who attempted to lure the student into her vehicle.More>>
The San Diego Sheriff's Department was investigating Wednesday a report from earlier in the week that a student from Park Dale Lane Elementary School in Encinitas was approached by a woman who attempted to lure the student into her vehicle.More>>
The City Council's Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee considered a handful of proposals Wednesday designed to toughen enforcement against illegal marijuana dispensaries in San Diego, including a scheme under which customers could be targeted for buying pot from an unlicensed facility.More>>
The City Council's Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee considered a handful of proposals Wednesday designed to toughen enforcement against illegal marijuana dispensaries in San Diego, including a scheme under which customers could be targeted for buying pot from an unlicensed facility.More>>
A stabbing at a self-storage business near Otay Valley Regional Park left a man hospitalized with a possibly life-threatening wound Wednesday and a woman under arrest.More>>
A stabbing at a self-storage business near Otay Valley Regional Park left a man hospitalized with a possibly life-threatening wound Wednesday and a woman under arrest.More>>
Firefighters practiced putting out fires at Camp Pendleton Wednesday as part of their annual week-long fire school.More>>
Firefighters practiced putting out fires at Camp Pendleton Wednesday as part of their annual week-long fire school.More>>
A two day training exercise began Wednesday for Firefighters, law enforcement officers and other emergency personnel to practice responding to a terrorist attack, active shooter or explosive device scenario in San Diego.More>>
A two day training exercise began Wednesday for Firefighters, law enforcement officers and other emergency personnel to practice responding to a terrorist attack, active shooter or explosive device scenario in San Diego.More>>
San Diego OASIS opened a new Lifelong Learning and Wellness Center Wednesday at Grossmont Mall to double their focus on older adults.More>>
San Diego OASIS opened a new Lifelong Learning and Wellness Center Wednesday at Grossmont Mall to double their focus on older adults.More>>
The woman bitten by a shark near San Onofre State Beach at the end of April remains hospitalized, but is recovering and doing extremely wellMore>>
The woman bitten by a shark near San Onofre State Beach at the end of April remains hospitalized, but is recovering and doing extremely wellMore>>
A two-year prison sentence was handed down Wednesday for a motorist who fled after fatally injuring a man near his home in Lincoln Park two months ago.More>>
A two-year prison sentence was handed down Wednesday for a motorist who fled after fatally injuring a man near his home in Lincoln Park two months ago.More>>
The San Diego police officer who was shot last year alongside his partner Jonathan J.D. De Guzman while conducting a pedestrian stop in Southcrest returned to work on the force Wednesday.More>>
The San Diego police officer who was shot last year alongside his partner Jonathan J.D. De Guzman while conducting a pedestrian stop in Southcrest returned to work on the force Wednesday.More>>
A DUI suspect and a passenger suffered major injuries in a solo crash on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista early Wednesday.More>>
A DUI suspect and a passenger suffered major injuries in a solo crash on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista early Wednesday.More>>